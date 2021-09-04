Total COVID deaths climb over 9,900 with 145 new victims

The total number people who fell victim to COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka soared yet again as 145 more fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Friday (Sep. 03).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 9,951.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 77 males and 68 females.

As many as 117 deaths were reported among the elderly people who are aged above 60 years.

In addition, 24 individuals aged between 30-59 years and four others below 30 years have also succumbed to the virus infection.