Daily COVID cases count hits 3,333 today

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 693 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 3,333.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 459,459.

As many as 382,476 recoveries and 9,951 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 67,032 active cases are currently under medical care.