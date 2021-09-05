Wife of Uruwarige Wannila Aththo passes away from COVID-19

The wife of Vedda Chief Uruwarige Wannila Aththo has passed away from coronavirus infection, las afternoon (September 04).

Uruwarige Heenmenika had been receiving treatment at the Peradeniya Teaching Hospital when she passed away.

She had been hospitalized over COVID-19 about two weeks prior to her passing.

It is also reported that she had been ailing from kidney issues for some time.

Heenmenika was a mother to nine children.