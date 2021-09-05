Colombo residents above 20 vaccinated from tomorrow

September 5, 2021   01:51 pm

A program to vaccinate persons above the age of 20 years against the COVID-19 pandemic will be launched in Colombo tomorrow (September 06).

Dr. Dinuka Guruge, Regional Epidemiologist of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC), tweeted that temporary or permanent residents of Colombo 1-15 areas are eligible for this vaccine drive.

Individuals born after 2001 will be vaccinated at the following locations from 9 am to 3 pm throughout this week.

1) Sugathadasa Stadium - walk-in 
2) Ginthupitiya MOH office - walk-in
3) Forbes Road Community Hall - walk-in and e-channeling
4) Campbell Park - walk-in
5) Shalika Hall - walk-in and e-channeling 
6) Roxy Gardens - walk-in and e-channeling

Dr. Guruge tweeted that e-channeling will commence at 6.00 pm in the evening.

She further requested the public not to overcrowd or panic as there are sufficient vaccines available.

