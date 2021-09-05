Maximum retail price gazetted for oximeters

September 5, 2021   02:07 pm

A gazette notification has been issued setting a maximum retail price of an oximeter to Rs 3,000.

With the increased demand for oximeters, its price has crossed the Rs 5,000 mark in recent days.

Accordingly, the health sector has taken steps to set a maximum retail price for oximeters.

In this context, the Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella has issued this gazette notification setting a maximum retail price of Rs 3,000 per oximeter under Section 142 of the National Drug Regulatory Authority Act No. 5 of 2015.

Also, 10 points including pricing and quoting have been included in the relevant gazette notification.

