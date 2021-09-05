Total COVID-19 recoveries move up by 2,081

A total of 2,081 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals and treatment centres as they have recovered from the virus infection, the Ministry of Health said today.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 384,557.

Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 459,459 cases of COVID-19 to date.

According to official data, more than 64,000 virus-infected patients are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus now stands at 9,951.