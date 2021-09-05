COVID vaccinations for age group 20-29 in four districts from tomorrow

COVID-19 vaccinations for those aged between 20-29 years in the Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Galle districts will be rolled out tomorrow at all hospitals and clinics that are currently operative, the Army Commander announced.

According to General Shavendra Silva, youths in Colombo District who belong to the aforesaid age group can obtain their COVID shots from special vaccinations centres manned by the Sri Lanka Army at following locations:

• Diyatha Uyana

• Viharamahadevi Park

• Army Hospital, Werahera

• Army Hospital, Panagoda

Relevant vaccination clinics will only administer COVID jabs to youths who reside within the limits of these four districts, the Army Commander noted.