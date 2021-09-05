Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed the grim milestone of 10,000 with 189 more victims confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services for Saturday (September 04).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 10,040.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims confirmed today include 96 males and 93 females.

As many as 154 deaths have been reported among elderly people who are aged above 60 years. In addition, 34 people aged between 30-59 years and one male below 30 years have also succumbed to the virus infection.

The last 5,000 coronavirus deaths in Sri Lanka were reported within a time period as short as a month.