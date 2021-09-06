Parliament to debate proclamation of emergency regulations today

Parliament is scheduled to convene today to debate on the Proclamation of the Emergency Regulations issued by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on the 30th of August.

The Proclamation of the emergency regulations is scheduled to be approved, post taking it to debate today (06) from 10.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. as decided recently at the Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Meanwhile the Questions for Oral Answers session which had been scheduled for today (06) has been postponed to another day.

The Committee on Parliamentary Business which met recently (02) decided that Questions for Oral Answers will be set for a future date as the Proclamation of the emergency regulations by the President has been scheduled to be taken up on Monday (06).

The President enacted these emergency regulations for the provision of essential food items in accordance with the powers vested in him under Section 2 of the Public Security Ordinance.

It was also decided to conduct Parliamentary sittings for this week only on the 06th and 07th of September taking into account the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously it was decided to separate Monday for Questions for Oral Answers, which will now be set for a future date.

Parliament Sittings will be held on Tuesday the 7th at 10.00 a.m. Time has been allotted in taking up Questions for oral Answers from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.

Accordingly, from 11.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. an Order under the Essential Public Services Act No. 61 of 1979, Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka Bill, Finance Bill, Order under Excise (Special Provisions) Act, three Regulations under the Import and Export (Control) Act have also been scheduled to be taken up for debate.

Time has also been allotted from 4.30 p.m. to 4.50 p.m. for Questions at the Adjournment Time and the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government will be from 4.50 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.