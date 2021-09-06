Man assaulted and stabbed to death over conflict

September 6, 2021   09:57 am

A middle-aged man has been assaulted and stabbed to death at the Theppanawa area in Kuruwita last night (September 05).

Reportedly, the victim had been assaulted and stabbed using a sharp weapon following a conflict with the murder suspect.

The victim is a 53-year-old resident of the Theppanawa area.

Kuruwita Police have launched an investigation which has led to the arrest of the murder suspect.

The body is currently kept in the Ratnapura Hospital morgue for the post mortem.

Further investigations are underway.

