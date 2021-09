Currently remanded former Minister, Rishad Bathiudeen, has been produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (September 06).

This is over the case of a teenage domestic worker who had died of burn injuries while serving the Bathiudeen household.

Parliamentarian Bathiudeen has been named the fifth defendant of the case.

The case is taken up before Colombo Additional Magistrate Rajindra Jayasuriya today.