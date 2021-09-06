Sri Lanka reports another 1,952 coronavirus recoveries

The Ministry of Health reports that another 1,952 coronavirus patients have recovered and have been discharged within the last 24 hours.

This increases the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 386,509.

Sri Lanka has confirmed a total of 462,767 positive cases of Covid-19 thus far while 66,118 infected patients are currently undergoing medical care at hospitals, treatment centers and home-based care.

The death toll due to the virus pandemic has climbed to 10,140.