Sri Lanka reports another 1,952 coronavirus recoveries

Sri Lanka reports another 1,952 coronavirus recoveries

September 6, 2021   04:02 pm

The Ministry of Health reports that another 1,952 coronavirus patients have recovered and have been discharged within the last 24 hours. 

This increases the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 386,509. 

Sri Lanka has confirmed a total of 462,767 positive cases of Covid-19 thus far while 66,118 infected patients are currently undergoing medical care at hospitals, treatment centers and home-based care. 

The death toll due to the virus pandemic has climbed to 10,140. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories