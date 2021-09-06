Emergency regulations for supply of essential food items passed in Parliament

The Emergency Regulations prepared for the supply of essential food items has been passed in Parliament with a majority of 81 votes, a short while ago.

When the vote on the proclamation of the emergency regulations was taken, a total of 132 parliamentarians voted in favour while 51 members voted against it.

Parliament was convened today to debate on the Proclamation of the Emergency Regulations issued by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on the 30th of August.

The proclamation of the emergency regulations was approved, post taking it to debate today (06) from 10.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. as decided recently at the Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Meanwhile the Questions for Oral Answers session which had been scheduled for today (06) has been postponed to another day.

The Committee on Parliamentary Business which met recently (02) decided that Questions for Oral Answers will be set for a future date as the Proclamation of the emergency regulations by the President was scheduled to be taken up on Monday (06).

The President enacted these emergency regulations for the provision of essential food items in accordance with the powers vested in him under Section 2 of the Public Security Ordinance.