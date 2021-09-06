SriLankan Airlines launches flights to Paris

SriLankan Airlines, the National Carrier of Sri Lanka, and a member of the oneworld alliance has announced the launching of flights to the French capital, Paris.

SriLankan’s new service will operate scheduled flights between Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) and France’s Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) from 1st November 2021.

Accordingly, SriLankan would commence thrice weekly, non-stop flights to France every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday using a fleet of Airbus A330-300 aircraft configured for 269 economy and 28 business class seats.

The flight time is around 11 hours and 25 minutes., and Flight UL563 is scheduled to depart Colombo at 00:35 hrs., and arrive in Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport at 07:30 hrs. The return flight UL564 is scheduled to depart Paris on the same day at 14:30 hrs. and arrive in Colombo at 05:20 hrs. the next day.

SriLankan Airlines Chairman, Ashok Pathirage said, “We are truly delighted to launch direct services between Colombo and Paris. The new route is indicative of our continuous commitment to enhance our network and the travel experience of passengers both in France and around the world. This new service will allow leisure and business travelers alike to travel to and from Paris non-stop and reach their destination in less time. At a time, the world tourism trade is trying to revive, we see this as an opportunity to grow our presence and promote Sri Lanka as an ideal travel destination in a new travel landscape dotted by new guidelines for safe travel.”

SriLankan Airlines ceased its operations to Paris in November 2016 but operated provisional passenger and cargo flights during the pandemic in July and September 2020. The National Carrier says it continues to rebuild its global network from the devasting effects of the ongoing pandemic. Passengers can also take advantage of connecting flight opportunities via Colombo and explore a wider range of prime leisure destinations in the Indian Ocean region offered by the Airline.

“As more international destinations ease travel restrictions, SriLankan Airlines is revving up its services to provide more choice and convenience for Passengers. Paris is a hub for the rest of Europe, and direct flights will boost tourist arrivals during the winter season,” stated SriLankan Airlines’ CEO Vipula Gunatilleka.

SriLankan Airlines became the first carrier in the South Asian region to receive the ‘Diamond’ rating from the Airline Passengers Experience Association (APEX) and SimpliFlying, a standard received for the extra safety measures and comprehensive hygiene precautions adhered to since the onset of the global pandemic. SriLankan Airlines is an award-winning airline with a firm reputation as a global leader in service, comfort, safety, reliability, and punctuality.

Passengers intending to travel with SriLankan Airlines could book their tickets from the Airline’s ticket offices in Colombo, Galle, and Kandy or through their preferred travel agent. For more information kindly contact SriLankan Airlines Global Contact Centre on +94117771979 or visit www.srilankan.com.