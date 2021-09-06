Locally produced saline to be used in public sector from September

Saline produced in Sri Lanka will be provided to the public sector from September onwards, State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana said.

With this, steps will be taken to halt the import of saline to the public sector, he added.

“From this month onwards, the public sector will be supplied with locally produced saline. The import of saline for the use of the public sector will be stopped completely.

This factory can produce about 5,000 bottles of saline per hour. The public sector saline requirement for a year is 18 million bottles.

In the future, there will be an opportunity to export saline produced in Sri Lanka. Saline is mainly sodium chloride and water.“