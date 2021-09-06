Coronavirus: 2,245 new cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says that another 2,245 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (06).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in the country to 465,012.

It said that currently approximately 68,363 infected patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals, treatment centres and undergoing home-based care.

Total Covid-19 recoveries stands at 386,509 while the death toll has crossed the 10,000-mark.