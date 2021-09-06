Sri Lanka records 180 new COVID-related deaths

The total number of people who fell victim to COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka soared yet again as 180 more fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Sunday (September 05).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 10,320.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 97 males and 83 females.

As many as 133 deaths were reported among elderly people who are aged above 60 years.

In addition, 40 individuals aged between 30-59 years and 07 below 30 years have also succumbed to the virus infection.