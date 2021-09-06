India HC rubbishes rumors on credentials of Moragoda as High Commissioner-designate

September 6, 2021   09:47 pm

The Indian High Commission in Colombo rejected rumors surrounding the credentials of the new High Commissioner-designate of Sri Lanka to India Milinda Moragoda.

On August 30, Moragoda assumed his post as the High Commissioner-designate of Sri Lanka to India nearly a year after his appointment.

However, it has been noted by the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka that there have been several media reports about a non-acceptance of ‘credentials’ of the High Commissioner-designate.

Issuing a statement, a spokesperson of the High Commission clarified today (September 06) that there is no truth in such reports.

