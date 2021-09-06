Daily COVID cases count hits 3,182 today

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 937 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 3,182.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 465,949.

As many as 386,509 recoveries and 10,320 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 69,120 active cases are currently under medical care.