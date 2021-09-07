COVID vaccine clinics operated by Army, Health Ministry today
September 7, 2021 08:43 am
COVID vaccination programmes conducted by the Ministry of Health and the Sri Lanka Army are continuing in many parts of the island today (September 07).
Accordingly, the Sinopharm jabs will be administered to people in Colombo (RDHS and CMC), Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Nuwara Eliya, Matale, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Puttalam (Nattandiya, Wennappuwa, Dankotuwa and Madampe MOH areas), Polonnaruwa, Anuradhapura, Monaragala, Badulla, Jaffna, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya, Kilinochchi, Ampara, Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts.
Meanwhile, the second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be delivered in all MOH areas in the Kandy District.
People living in Puttalam, Anamaduwa, Pallama, Karuwalagaswewa and Mundal MOH areas in Puttalam District will receive the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine today.
More details on the inoculation centres operated by the Health Ministry can be obtained by visiting its official website.
In the meantime, Sri Lanka Army will proceed with vaccinations against COVID-19 in the following areas:
Jaffna District
• Mobile vaccination (02 medical teams)
Colombo District
• Viharamahadevi Park
• Diyatha Uyana
• Sugathadasa Stadium
• Vivekananda School
• Sithumina Community Centre
• Roxy Garden
• Army Headquarters Mobile Team
• Forbes Road Community Hall
Kilinochchi District
• Mobile vaccination (01 medical team)
Jaffna District
• MOH Office, Chankanai
• Gold Jubilee Hall, Chavakachcheri
• Varany District Hospital
• St. John’s College
• Irupalai Kandavel TM School
• Navatkiri AMTM School
• Urumpirai Hindu College
• Puttur Sri Somaskanda College
• Kevil GTM School
• MOH Office, Nallur
• MOH Office, Telippalai
• MOH Office, Uduvil
• Sandilipay
• Thivya Community Centre, Erlalai
• Anuradhapura District – Army Hospital (AH-ANP)
• Batticaloa District – Mobile vaccination (01 medical team)
• Hambantota District – Mobile vaccination (01 medical team)
• Galle District – Mobile vaccination (01 medical team)
Puttalam District
• Wattakondal Muslim Vidyalaya
• Bandaranayakepura Vidyalaya
• Vijayapura Vidyalaya
• Anamaduwa MOH Office
• Pallama Ground
• Nawagattegama Town Hall
• Mundalama Maha Vidyalaya
