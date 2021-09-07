Second reading of Finance Bill to be taken up today

The Parliament, chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, is scheduled to convene at 10.00 a.m. this morning (Sep. 07).

During the recent meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business, it was decided that the sittings of the House for next week will be limited to just two days, due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Accordingly, the Proclamation of the Emergency Regulations by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on the 30th of August was approved, post taking it to debate on Monday (Sep. 06).

Today, time has been allotted in taking up Questions for oral Answers from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.

Subsequently, from 11.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. an Order under the Essential Public Services Act No. 61 of 1979 and the second readings of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka Bill and the Finance Bill will be taken up.

An Order under Excise (Special Provisions) Act and three Regulations under the Import and Export (Control) Act have also been scheduled have also be scheduled to be debated today.

Time has also been allotted from 4.30 p.m. to 4.50 p.m. for Questions at the Adjournment Time and the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government will be from 4.50 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.