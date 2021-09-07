Essential Services Commissioner General authorized to direct relevant officials - PMD

The Commissioner General of Essential Services is tasked with coordinating and initiating all activities to maintain the supply of essential services as per the section 5 of the Public Security Ordinance, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a press release.

The statement, which clarifies the functions and the capacity entitled to the position, further read that the emergency regulations on essential food supply formulated as per the Section 5 of the Public Security Ordinance were declared in a gazette, as per the powers vested in terms of Section 2 and by enforcing directives under the Section II of the Ordinance, in order to prevent market irregularities that inconvenience the consumers such as hoarding of essential items including paddy, rice and sugar and exorbitant prices.

Under this directive, the Commissioner General of Essential Services can appoint the required number of deputy or assistant commissioners by name or designation to implement the task, the PMD noted.

The Commissioner General of Essential Services may issue orders to any competent officer appointed under the section 5 to ensure that essential services are maintained, and it shall be the duty of the competent officer, authority or the coordinating officer to comply with all such orders based on the requirement.

Accordingly, the President has authorised the Commissioner General of Essential Services to coordinate the supply of paddy, rice, sugar and other consumer goods that are essential to maintain the livelihood of the people.

It is inaccurate for the Opposition to make a misleading statement in Parliament yesterday (06) stating that the Commissioner General of Essential Services cannot give instructions to the District Secretaries, the PMD stressed in its statement.

The Secretary to the President pointed out that the Commissioner General of Essential Services has the full authority to issue directives to the relevant officials including District Secretaries and Divisional Secretaries in terms of Section 5 of the Public Security Ordinance.