Sri Lanka confirms over 2,900 daily COVID cases today

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that 1,141 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 2,964.

This brings the confirmed tally of coronavirus infections reported in the country to 471,863.

A total of 388,278 recoveries have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

As per official data, more than 73,000 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka registered 184 new COVID-related fatalities confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Monday (Sep. 06). The new development pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 10,504.