COVID-19 vaccination centres operating island-wide today

COVID vaccination programmes conducted by the Ministry of Health will be carried on in many parts of the island today (September 08).

Accordingly, the Sinopharm jabs will be administered to people in Colombo (RDHS and CMC), Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle Matara, Hambantota, Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Ratnapura, Kurunegala, Puttalam (Nattandiya, Anamaduwa, Pallama and Wennappuwa MOH areas), Polonnaruwa, Anuradhapura, Monaragala, Jaffna, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya, Kilinochchi, Ampara, Kalmunai and Batticaloa districts.

Meanwhile, the second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be delivered in all MOH areas in the Kandy District.

People living in Kegalle, Rambukkana and Deraniyagala MOH areas in Kegalle District will receive the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine today.

First dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab will be rolled out in Madampe, Mahawewa and Karuwalagaswewa MOH areas in Puttalam District.

Pfizer COVID doses will also be administered in Nanattan, Musalai and Madu MOH areas in Mannar District.

Visit the official website of the Health Ministry to obtain more details on the inoculation centres operating today.