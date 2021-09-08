Police arrest 674 more quarantine regulation violators

Sri Lanka Police have arrested 674 more people between 6.00 am on Tuesday (Sep. 07) and 6.00 am today (Sep. 08) for failing to adhere to the quarantine curfew and health regulations.

According to a media release issued by the police, a total of 67,342 arrests pertaining to quarantine law violations have been made since October 30, last year.

In addition, 42 vehicles have also been taken into custody along with the arrestees.