U.S. donates life-saving medical equipment to Sri Lanka

The United States on Tuesday (Sep. 07) donated a consignment of life-saving medical equipment to Sri Lanka to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation included portable oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders, according to the U.S. Embassy in Colombo.

The new medical equipment shipment is in addition to the large volume of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, which adds up to more than 1.6 million, the United States has provided to the island nation last month.

In a tweet, Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the people of the U.S. for donating COVID-19 emergency relief packages to Sri Lanka.

“The support & strength of partners like this is what will be responsible for our nation’s triumph over this adversity.”