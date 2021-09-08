Prevailing situation not conducive to reopen schools  Dr. Hemantha Herath

The current pandemic situation in the country is not conducive to reopen schools, says the Deputy Director-General of Health Services.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Hemantha Herath pointed out that the move to reopen schools can be green-lighted if the education authorities create the relevant conducive environment to do so.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Academy of Health Professionals, Ravi Kumudesh stresses that Advanced Level and Ordinary Level exams should be held after vaccinating the candidates against COVID-19.

Giving substance to this idea, Kumudesh pointed out that many other countries have already initiated COVID vaccination programs for students who are scheduled to sit for major exams.

He suggested the administration of Pfizer jabs to A/L and O/L exam candidates and university students in their final year.