Sri Lanka reports another 1,691 coronavirus recoveries

The Ministry of Health reports that another 1,691 patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have completed recovery and have been discharged, within the last 24 hours.

This increases the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 389,969.

Sri Lanka has reported a total of 471,863 confirmed cases of Covid-19 thus far while currently around 71,390 infected patients are being treated at hospitals, treatment centers or under home-based care.

The death toll due to the virus has risen to 10,504.