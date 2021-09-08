Police seeks public assistance to nab drug trafficker named Bob Marley

Sri Lanka Police seeks public assistance to capture a suspect known as ‘Bob Marley’ involved in drug trafficking activities.

‘Bob Marley’, a resident of Malabe and Battaramulla areas, has been identified as the person who guided the trafficking operation involving over 288 kg of heroin which was unraveled by the Sri Lanka Navy on August 31.

However, the suspect is currently evading arrest, Sri Lanka Police stated.

Thereby, Sri Lanka Police has issued a notice seeking public assistance to capture the suspect.

Details of the suspect:

Name of suspect - Kaludura Chaminda Thabrew alias ‘Bob Marley’

- Kaludura Chaminda Thabrew alias ‘Bob Marley’ Age - 41 years

41 years Addresses - No 128/09, Nisansala Mawatha, Thalahena, Malabe.

- No 128/09, Nisansala Mawatha, Thalahena, Malabe. No 522/1/2, Salmal Mawatha, Udumulla, Battaramulla

NIC numbers - 198017101618/801711618V

- 198017101618/801711618V Occupation – Multi-day vessel operator

Any information regarding the suspect can be relayed to the following telephone numbers:

Assistant Director - Police Narcotics Bureau: 071-8592727/011-2343333-4