Police seeks public assistance to nab drug trafficker named Bob Marley

September 8, 2021   05:05 pm

Sri Lanka Police seeks public assistance to capture a suspect known as ‘Bob Marley’ involved in drug trafficking activities.

‘Bob Marley’, a resident of Malabe and Battaramulla areas, has been identified as the person who guided the trafficking operation involving over 288 kg of heroin which was unraveled by the  Sri Lanka Navy on August 31.

However, the suspect is currently evading arrest, Sri Lanka Police stated.

Thereby, Sri Lanka Police has issued a notice seeking public assistance to capture the suspect.

Details of the suspect:

  • Name of suspect - Kaludura Chaminda Thabrew alias ‘Bob Marley’
  • Age - 41 years
  • Addresses - No 128/09, Nisansala Mawatha, Thalahena, Malabe.
  •                     No 522/1/2, Salmal Mawatha, Udumulla, Battaramulla
  • NIC numbers - 198017101618/801711618V
  • Occupation – Multi-day vessel operator

 

Any information regarding the suspect can be relayed to the following telephone numbers:

Assistant Director - Police Narcotics Bureau: 071-8592727/011-2343333-4

 

 

