I have not received a single cent as pension  Cabraal

State Minister of Finance, Capital Markets and State Enterprise Reforms Ajith Nivard Cabraal has responded to the reports which claimed that he called for a pension scheme from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) for himself.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Cabraal reiterated that he has not received a “single cent” as pension.

“Neither have I availed myself of the DUTY FREE vehicle from the Government after working as the Governor [of CBSL] for nearly 9 years,” he said further.

In a previous tweet, the state minister noted that he was not paid a pension even after four years of resigning.

Cabraal also pointed out that he is entitled to the pension as per the appointment letter handed over to him in 2006 when he took office as the Central Bank governor.