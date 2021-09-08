Daily COVID cases count climbs to 2,917

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 648 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 2,917.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 474,780.

As many as 389,969 recoveries and 10,689 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 74,122 active cases are currently under medical care.