Sri Lanka records 185 new COVID-related deaths

The total number of people who fell victim to COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka soared yet again as 185 more fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Tuesday (September 07).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 10,689.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 102 males and 83 females.

As many as 140 deaths were reported among elderly people who are aged above 60 years.

In addition, 44 individuals aged between 30-59 years and 01 below 30 years have also succumbed to the virus infection.