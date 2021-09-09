Details of COVID vaccine clinics operated by Health Ministry today

September 9, 2021   07:52 am

The Ministry of Health will be continuing with its COVID vaccination programmes that are operative island-wide today (September 09).

Accordingly, the Sinopharm jabs will be administered to people in Colombo (RDHS and CMC), Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle Matara, Hambantota, Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Ratnapura, Kurunegala, Puttalam (Nattandiya, Anamaduwa, Pallama and Wennappuwa MOH areas), Polonnaruwa, Anuradhapura, Monaragala, Badulla, Jaffna, Mannar, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya, Kilinochchi, Ampara, Kalmunai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts.

Meanwhile, the second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be delivered in all MOH areas in the Kandy District.

People living in Kegalle, Rambukkana, Kegalle and Deraniyagala MOH areas in Kegalle District will receive the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine today.

First dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab will be rolled out in Nattandiya, Karuwalagaswewa, Anamaduwa and Chilaw MOH areas in Puttalam District.

Visit the official website of the Health Ministry to obtain more details on the inoculation centres operating today.

