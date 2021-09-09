SLMA recommends COVID booster shot for Sinopharm recipients above 60 & those with weak immunity

Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) has proposed that people aged above 60 years, who were fully vaccinated with the Sinopharm COVID-19 jab and those with a weak immune system, be given a booster shot with the AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

In a press release, the SLMA formulated several recommendations further based on scientific principles with an objective of preventing severe disease and deaths from COVID-19.

Preventing severe disease will reduce congestion at hospitals and ICUs, while indirectly benefitting people with other diseases who are also in need of ICU facilities, the SLMA pointed out.

With the rolling out of COVID jabs, certain characteristics that are specific for each type of vaccines have been identified, especially with the Delta variant, the statement read. “While all vaccines reduce death and hospitalization, fully vaccinated people can be infected and develop mild symptoms such as fever, cough, etc. However, studies have revealed that a minority of fully vaccinated people van get severe disease, and may even die.”

Although Sinopharm vaccination prevents death and severe disease compared to the unvaccinated, the recipients of the China-made COVID jab aged above 50 years had a slightly increased death rate and hospitalization as opposed to Pfizer, Moderna, Sputnik V and AstraZeneca recipients, the SLMA stated further citing studies from Bahrain.

According to the studies from the laboratory of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine at the Sri Jayewardenepura University, a very small proportion of people aged above 60 years – approximately 7% – who were administered the Sinopharm vaccine do not develop antibodies, in comparison to those the AstraZeneca vaccine recipients, the SLMA added.

In addition, patients with some diseases or on certain drugs, organ and stem cell (bone marrow) transplant recipients, patients with active cancer, those on immunosuppressive therapies and on dialysis, advanced HIV have a weak immune system and will not produce antibodies, regardless of whichever vaccine is given to them.

Thereby, the SLMA recommended that Sinopharm vaccine recipients be administered a third dose using AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Further, the association proposed the administration of two Sinopharm doses to people aged below 60 years (who do not suffer from the diseases mentioned above), as studies from Bahrain and data from Sri Jayewardenepura University have indicated that they produce a robust response to the China-made COVID vaccine and are protected from death or severe disease.

Children in the age group 12 -18 years generally do not get severe disease, however, children with underlying diseases may do so, the SLMA pointed out, stressing that they should be fully vaccinated with Pfizer shots.

The SLMA also proposed the administration of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to people who were given only one dose of Sputnik V jab, if the second dose of the Russia-made vaccine is unavailable.

Further, the SLMA stated that studies conducted in the United Kingdom and United States have shown the effectiveness of AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against severe disease and death is maintained for at least 6 months. Thereby, the association suggested a booster of the same or a different vaccine for AstraZeneca recipients aged above 60 years, at least 6 months following the second dose. “Studies have shown that immunity is boosted with this regime.”