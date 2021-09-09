Accomplice of Harak Kata arrested on suspicion of Sunshine Sudda murder

An accomplice of underworld figure ‘Harak Kata’ has been arrested in connection with the murder of ‘Sunshine Sudda’.

According to the police spokesman, the arrest was made in the area of Udukawa, Weligama.

The notorious drug trafficker and underworld figure, Amila Prasanna Hettihewa alias ‘Sunshine Sudda’ was shot dead at Kotawila, Matara on Friday (Sep. 03).

He was gunned down by an unidentified suspect near a school in Warakapitiya of Kotawila police area last morning while travelling by car.

The 31-year-old was rushed to hospital in critical condition following the shooting, however he had succumbed to injuries shortly after.

On Saturday (Sep. 04), the body of the slain criminal was referred to a PCR test, which confirmed that he was positive for the novel coronavirus.

A resident of Mirissa, Amila Prasanna is connected to several major drug rackets operating within the Southern Province while there are pending cases against him at a court in Dubai and at the Matara Court.

‘Sunshine Sudda’ was once again under the spotlight last year when he was injured in a shooting incident at the Mirissa Harbour Road on May 30, 2020.