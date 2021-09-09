Drug dealer Bob Marley arrested

September 9, 2021   02:05 pm

Drug trafficker Chaminda Thabrew alias ‘Bob Marley’ has been arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at the Elpitiya area.

Sri Lanka Police yesterday (September 08) issued a notice seeking assistance from the general public to apprehend the suspect who had been evading arrest.

‘Bob Marley’, a resident of Malabe and Battaramulla areas, has been identified as the person who allegedly spearheaded the trafficking operation involving over 288 kg of heroin which was unraveled by the Sri Lanka Navy and PNB on August 31.

