Are all vaccines suited for expectant mothers?

Over 100,000 pregnant women in Sri Lanka have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, said Dr. Chithramalee de Silva, the Director of Family Health Bureau.

She mentioned this, joining the Ada Derana 24 ‘Big Focus’ program today (September 09).

“Currently, more than 100,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated against COVID-19. However, no mother has reported any side effects. There are several mothers who have had their babies after being vaccinated. Yet, we have not received any reports of issues from them or of their babies.

Almost every vaccine given to women during pregnancy has been approved internationally and by the World Health Organization, with the exception of the Sputnik vaccine”, Dr de Silva stated.

Meanwhile, Specialist Dr. Harsha Atapattu requested to delay any pregnancies by a year if possible, considering the new strains of the COVID-19 virus are emerging each day.

He stated this during a press conference held yesterday (September 08) at the Health Promotion Bureau.

Dr. Atapattu said, “COVID-19 is a new disease. We don’t really know much about COVID-19. New strains are emerging day by day. It is a characteristic of viruses.

Previously we said that there were no issues for pregnant females from COVID-19. However, when it comes to this Delta variant, we know it can create issues for expectant mothers. If COVID-19 is contracted during pregnancy, we consider it a high-risk situation. It can harm the baby and the mother.

If you are married and are planning for a baby, think once again and try to delay it by a year, if you don’t mind.

A year is a long time in medicine. Then we will know about the issues that might come up. We will also know more about vaccines.”