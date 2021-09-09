Sri Lanka reports 18,147 Covid-19 recoveries as total crosses 400,000

The Ministry of Health says that another 18,147 coronavirus patients have completed recovery and have been discharged within the last 24 hours, as the total Covid-19 recoveries in the country crossed the 400,000 mark on Thursday.

The total number of recoveries in Sri Lanka has increased to 408,116 with this while the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 stands at 474,780.

Nearly 56,000 infected patients are currently under medical care at hospitals, treatment centers and under home-care.

The death toll due to the virus pandemic is 10,689.