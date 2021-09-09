Coronavirus: 1,946 more people test positive

The Ministry of Health confirms that 1,946 more persons were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (September 09).

All new cases have been associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

The new development brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 476,726.

At present, more than 57,900 virus-infected patients are receiving medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

The tally of total recoveries reached 408,116 today as 18,147 more patients were discharged after returning to health.