Daily count of new Covid-19 cases climbs to 2,856

Daily count of new Covid-19 cases climbs to 2,856

September 9, 2021   08:38 pm

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 910 persons have tested positive for coronavirus, increasing the daily count of new Covid-19 cases identified today to 2,856.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 477,636.

The number of infected patients currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centers and under home-based care is 58,656.

Meanwhile total recoveries from the virus has risen to 408,116 and the death toll stands at 10,864.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories