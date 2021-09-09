Daily count of new Covid-19 cases climbs to 2,856

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 910 persons have tested positive for coronavirus, increasing the daily count of new Covid-19 cases identified today to 2,856.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 477,636.

The number of infected patients currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centers and under home-based care is 58,656.

Meanwhile total recoveries from the virus has risen to 408,116 and the death toll stands at 10,864.