Navy seizes 1,172kg of smuggled dried turmeric in Silawathura

The Navy seized another stock of smuggled dried turmeric weighing approximately 1,172kg, during a special operation conducted in seas off Sawaripuram, Silawathura this morning (09).

The operation also made way to the apprehension of 02 suspects and a dinghy used for the illegal act.

Sri Lanka Navy said it has been conducting regular operations in island waters to thwart nefarious activities stemming from sea routes.

Accordingly, a team of Special Boat Squadron (SBS) attached to Sri Lanka Naval Ship (SLNS) Therapuththa in the Northwestern Naval Command intercepted a suspicious dinghy speeding off ashore, during this special operation mounted in Sawaripuram sea area.

As the dinghy was loaded with about 679kg of smuggled dried turmeric in 18 sacks, the Navy seized the haul of contraband and apprehended the 02 suspects aboard along with the dinghy used for this smuggling attempt.

During further search carried out in the beach area, the Navy took hold of 13 more sacks of dried turmeric weighing about 493kg, believed to have left behind by the smugglers in fear of naval operations.

Accordingly, the entire operation made way to take hold of about 1,172kg of smuggled dried turmeric in total.

The accused held in the operation were identified as residents of Sawaripuram, Silawathura, aged 24. The suspects together with the dried turmeric stock and the dinghy were handed over to the Silawathura Police for onward legal action, the navy said.

Meanwhile, the haul of dried turmeric retrieved from the beach has been kept in naval custody until it is produced for legal proceedings.