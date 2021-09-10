PM Rajapaksa leaves for Italy

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has left for Bologna, Italy this morning (Sep. 10) to take part in an international symposium.

He is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the opening session of the event which will be held at one of Europe’s oldest seats of learning, the University of Bologna.

According to reports, the prime minister was accompanied by a delegation of 17 officials.

Addressing recent speculations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured that at no stage has PM Rajapaksa requested nor has he received an invitation to visit the Vatican for an audience with His Holiness, the Pope.