PM Rajapaksa leaves for Italy

PM Rajapaksa leaves for Italy

September 10, 2021   08:11 am

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has left for Bologna, Italy this morning (Sep. 10) to take part in an international symposium.

He is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the opening session of the event which will be held at one of Europe’s oldest seats of learning, the University of Bologna.

According to reports, the prime minister was accompanied by a delegation of 17 officials.

Addressing recent speculations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured that at no stage has PM Rajapaksa requested nor has he received an invitation to visit the Vatican for an audience with His Holiness, the Pope.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories