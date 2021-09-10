COVID-19: Over 10 million people fully vaccinated in Sri Lanka

The number of people in Sri Lanka who received both doses of their respective COVID-19 vaccine crossed the 10-million milestone yesterday (Sep. 09).

Epidemiology Unit’s update on the progress of COVID-19 immunization showed that 10,211,537 people in total have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to date.

According to official data, a total of 13,264,806 people has so far received at least a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ramping up the national inoculation drive, Sri Lanka is currently on track to vaccinate 60% of the population by mid-October this year.

The COVID-19 vaccination program of Sri Lanka is still in operation and long queues are observed near the vaccination centers despite the ongoing quarantine curfew which is set to be lifted at 4.00 a.m. on Monday (Sep. 13). The Special Committee on COVID-19 Control is scheduled to meet today to decide on the extension of the curfew orders.