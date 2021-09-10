18-hour water cut for several areas in Kalutara District

The water supply for parts of Kalutara District has been interrupted this morning (Sep. 10).

The water cut is expected to last for 18 hours from 8.00 a.m. today until 2.00 a.m. tomorrow (Sep. 11), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board stated.

Wadduwa, Waskaduwa, Pothupitiya, Kalutara North, Kalutara South, Katukurunda, Nagoda, Bentota, Payagala, Bombuwala, Beruwala, Aluthgama, Darga Town, Pilaminawatta, Kaluwamodara and Moragalla areas are affected by the water cut.