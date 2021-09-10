Delta variant responsible for 95.8% of COVID cases in Sri Lanka: USJ research

Delta variant responsible for 95.8% of COVID cases in Sri Lanka: USJ research

September 10, 2021   10:15 am

The Delta variant of concern was responsible for 95.8% of COVID-19 infections in Sri Lanka, the Allergy Immunology and Cell Biology Unit (AICBU) of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura said in a statement.

The USJ researchers uncovered this after investigating the prevalence of different SARS-CoV-2 variants in different provinces in Sri Lanka.

“It is important to find out the prevalence of different SARS-CoV-2 variants in different provinces in Sri Lanka, to take relevant policy decisions regarding control of COVID-19.”

A study carried out by USJ researchers including Prof. Neelika Malavige, Dr. Chandima Jeewandara from the AICBU of the Department of Immunology Molecular and Molecular Medicine has shown that Delta variant was responsible for 95.8% infections in the country and that its prevalence was between 84% to 100% in different provinces.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories