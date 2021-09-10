Island-wide quarantine curfew in Sri Lanka further extended

The ongoing island-wide quarantine curfew orders will stay in effect for another week, the Cabinet Spokesman, Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella announced today.

Accordingly, the restrictions will be effective until 4.00 a.m. on September 21 (Tuesday).

The decision to further extend the quarantine curfew was taken during the meeting of the Special Committee on COVID-19 Control convened under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning (Sep. 10).

“With COVID-19 figures steadily declining, the government is confident that Sri Lanka will once again be able to reopen without risk,” the health minister said in a tweet.

He appealed to the members of the public to adhere to health regulations and to use the locked-down period to get themselves vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

A ten-day island-wide quarantine curfew was first imposed on August 20, however, the restrictions were rolled over twice in a bid to mitigate the spread of the virus and to ramp up the vaccination process.