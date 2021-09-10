Sinopharm Group interested in setting up vaccine refilling plant in Sri Lanka

The Chairman of Sinopharm Group, Mr. Liu Jingzhen has expressed keen interest in setting up a vaccine refilling plant in Sri Lanka to take advantage of the island nation’s favourable trade access in the region and beyond.

Mr. Jingzhen also assured that Sinopharm will continue to collaborate with Sri Lanka and supply vaccines.

He noted that the Sinopharm vaccine is being used over 100 countries and over 50 Heads of State and other high-ranking officials have been inoculated with this jab.

There are no recorded adverse effects to persons who have been inoculated with the Sinopharm vaccine, Mr. Jingzhen said further.

These remarks came during a meeting between Sri Lankan Ambassador to China Dr. Palitha Kohona and Mr. Jingzhen and the Senior Management Group on Tuesday (Sep. 07).

The ambassador has handed over a personal letter from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to the Chairman appreciating the uninterrupted supply of Sinopharm vaccine to Sri Lanka.

Dr. Kohona has conveyed his appreciation, on behalf of the President and the Sri Lankan people, to the Government of China for supplying vaccines.

He said more than 10 million people in Sri Lanka have received their first dose of Sinopharm vaccine.

Recalling the historical bilateral cooperation between Sri Lanka and China, Dr. Kohona stated that both countries should work together to overcome this pandemic.