Coronavirus: 1,512 more recoveries in Sri Lanka

September 10, 2021   02:58 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 1,512 patients have recovered from Covid-19 infections and have been discharged within the last 24 hours. 

This brings the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country to 409,628.

Sri Lanka has so far reported a total of 477,636 confirmed cases of Covid-19 while 57,144 infected patients are currently under medial care at hospitals, treatment centers and under home-based care. 

The death toll due to the virus in the country is 10,864.

