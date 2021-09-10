Coronavirus: 1,512 more recoveries in Sri Lanka

The Ministry of Health says that another 1,512 patients have recovered from Covid-19 infections and have been discharged within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country to 409,628.

Sri Lanka has so far reported a total of 477,636 confirmed cases of Covid-19 while 57,144 infected patients are currently under medial care at hospitals, treatment centers and under home-based care.

The death toll due to the virus in the country is 10,864.