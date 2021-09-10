Coronavirus: 2,842 new positive cases recorded within the day

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that 814 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 2,842.

According to the Government Information Department, 2,832 of them have bee associated with the New Year Cluster and the remaining 10 were identified as returnees from overseas.

This brings the confirmed tally of coronavirus infections reported in the country to 480,478.

Official data showed that more than 59,800 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

Total recoveries from the virus infection reached 409,628 earlier today as 1,512 more patients were discharged from medical care upon returning to health.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka registered 131 new COVID-related fatalities confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Sep. 09. The new development pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 10,995.