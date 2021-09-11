UAE lifts entry ban on 15 countries including Sri Lanka for vaccinated residents

The UAE has announced that fully vaccinated holders of valid residence visa will be allowed to come back from the countries previously on the suspended list, starting from Sept. 12, 2021, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

This was announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

The decision covers passengers coming from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan, the two authorities said in a joint statement Friday.

#NCEMA & ICA: Permitting to return of fully vaccinated with #WHO approved vaccines- holders of valid UAE residence visa coming from the countries previously on the suspended list, starting from 12 September 2021. pic.twitter.com/BgkJ8yT0GX — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) September 10, 2021

They added that travelers must be inoculated with the World Health Organization-approved vaccines. The ICA and NCEMA on Friday said that even resident visa holders who have stayed out of the country for more than six months can now return.

“UAE allows return of fully vaccinated (WHO-approved vaccines) holders of valid residence visa, including those who stayed abroad for over six months, starting from Sept. 12, 2021,” the statement said.

Giving details about the arrival requirements, it said that passengers can apply via the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and complete the vaccination application in order to get the necessary approval in addition to presenting the approved vaccination certification upon departure for the UAE.

The valid residency permit holders should be vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). Among the two widely administered COVID-19 vaccines in India, the Serum Institute of India’s Covishield is in the list of WHO-approved vaccines, but not Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech.

They also require, a negative PCR test result, done within 48 hours before departure at an approved lab that has a QR code, and this must also be presented before departure.

They must also undertake a Rapid PCR test before boarding and another PCR test on the fourth and eighth day of arrival while complying with all precautionary measures in place, are also required.

Children under 16 years old are exempt from these procedures. All other previously announced precautionary measures for unvaccinated people coming from those countries remain in place.

On Sept. 5, Abu Dhabi lifted the 10-day quarantine requirement for residents who are fully vaccinated or arriving from a green list country. However, unvaccinated passengers from a green list country must undergo a 10-day quarantine.

-Agencies